Sam Bankman-Fried's infamous analogy for yield farming helps explain the tech boom
A lot of people were yield farming without knowing it during the 2010s.
On November 11, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX declared bankruptcy, having lost (or perhaps stolen) around $8 billion in customer funds. After FTX’s collapse, a lot of people have been talking about…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Full Stack Economics to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.