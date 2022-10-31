My week as a Lyft driver: a long, fascinating drive to Southern Maryland
You could teach an entire economics seminar based on this 1 hour, 12 minute ride.
At 10 PM last night, I was driving toward DC’s Adams Morgan neighborhood to pick up what I hoped would be my last passenger of the night. A typical Lyft trip takes 10 or 15 minutes, so I hoped to be …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Full Stack Economics to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.