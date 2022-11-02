Josh Barro has long been one of my favorite political writers. Like me, he started his career at a right-of-center think tank. Today he styles himself as a centrist, and in my view he’s one of the few genuinely independent thinkers in the punditry game today.

Last year, he quit hosting the public radio show (and podcast) Left, Right and Center to start a Substack newsletter (and companion podcast), called Very Serious. In addition to interviews and commentary about politics and policy, Josh writes (and interviews people about) a range of lifestyle topics—food, travel, relationships, and so forth. I encourage you to check it out.

This week he interviewed me about my experience “leaning out” to support my wife’s career. You can listen to the interview here.