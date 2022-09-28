I want to hear from you!
Asking for two favors from readers.
Just a quick email to ask readers to help me out in two ways.
First: please ask me some questions! Every few weeks I do a mailbag post like this. So please leave a comment below this post with a question for me. I will answer some of them in a future post.
Second: I want to talk to dads who “leaned out” from their careers and it didn’t go well. I got a great response from last week’s post on this topic. In the last two days, I’ve talked to 10 dads, all of whom had positive “leaning out” experiences. I’m happy for all of them, but it made me worry about selection bias.
So to make sure I’m getting a balanced perspective, I’m looking for guys with negative “leaning out” experiences. Maybe you hated doing child care. Maybe you experienced increased friction with your wife. Maybe friends and family gave you a hard time. I want to hear about it. I’m also interested in talking to moms whose husbands leaned out and it didn’t go well.
I know these stories can be sensitive, so I’m happy to offer anonymity to anyone who doesn’t want to be named in my story.
If you’re willing to talk to me, you can click here to see time slots when I’m free tomorrow and Friday. Or if those times don’t work please email me directly to discuss other options. Thank you!
Question for mailbag post: What risk metrics are you tracking for the possible hard landing scenario?
For example, policy makers and investors use different sets of tools in which they identify and measure risk.
The NBER uses its six indicators: real personal income less transfers, nonfarm payrolls, real personal consumption expenditures, real manufacturing and trade sales, household employment, and the index of industrial production.
Fundamental analysts might track inter-market relationships (like high beta/low vol, copper/gold, HY/TSY), credit spreads, credit card spending, mortgage data (defaults, ARMs), unemployment claims.
Technical analysts track metrics like breadth (new lows, A/D line, % above 10-DMA, 20-DMA, 50-DMA), momentum (RSI), sentiment, etc.
Corporations run VaR tests, banks run liquidity and stress tests, and large institutional investors like pensions and endownments run scenrio tests on their ALM and surplus.
So, what does Full Stack Economics look at?
Medicine is impotent in so many ways still. Are we spending enough on government-funded research? Maybe it should be doubled? X10?