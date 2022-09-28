Just a quick email to ask readers to help me out in two ways.

First: please ask me some questions! Every few weeks I do a mailbag post like this. So please leave a comment below this post with a question for me. I will answer some of them in a future post.

Second: I want to talk to dads who “leaned out” from their careers and it didn’t go well. I got a great response from last week’s post on this topic. In the last two days, I’ve talked to 10 dads, all of whom had positive “leaning out” experiences. I’m happy for all of them, but it made me worry about selection bias.

So to make sure I’m getting a balanced perspective, I’m looking for guys with negative “leaning out” experiences. Maybe you hated doing child care. Maybe you experienced increased friction with your wife. Maybe friends and family gave you a hard time. I want to hear about it. I’m also interested in talking to moms whose husbands leaned out and it didn’t go well.

I know these stories can be sensitive, so I’m happy to offer anonymity to anyone who doesn’t want to be named in my story.

If you’re willing to talk to me, you can click here to see time slots when I’m free tomorrow and Friday. Or if those times don’t work please email me directly to discuss other options. Thank you!