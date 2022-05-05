Photo by Andibreit

After nine months, this newsletter has 6,800 active subscribers. We're grateful for all of you—especially those of you who are supporting us financially.

We need to continue growing our readership to make this project financially viable. And we want to do that while maintaining high quality standards. So we are looking for candid feedback.

Please click this link to fill out a brief 9-question survey. This will give us systematic data about what our readers have liked about the site—and how we could be doing better. Longtime readers might remember that we did a similar survey back in September.

Thanks for being part of the Full Stack Economics community.